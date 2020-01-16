FedoraCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $243,476.00 and $38.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00661492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

