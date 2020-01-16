FDM Group’s (FDM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LON:FDM opened at GBX 995 ($13.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,103.80 ($14.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 844.93.
FDM Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.