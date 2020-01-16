Fayerweather Charles Decreases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 2.5% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

