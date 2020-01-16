Farmers Trust Co. Sells 333 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,594,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $104.89 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

