Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

MCD stock opened at $209.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

