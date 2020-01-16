Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $468.76 and last traded at $467.70, approximately 5,129 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.63.

FRFHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $10.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

