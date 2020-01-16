Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The company has a market cap of $629.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.75 and its 200 day moving average is $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.04.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

