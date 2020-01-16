Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

XOM stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

