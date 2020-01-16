Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $46,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.58. 57,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

