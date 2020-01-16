Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

