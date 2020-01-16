Expanse Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Poloniex. Expanse has a market cap of $823,309.00 and approximately $609.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,590,989 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,652 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

