Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.39. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 34,152 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $372.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 186,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

