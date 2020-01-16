Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.59 ($33.25).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVK shares. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

FRA EVK traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching €25.64 ($29.81). 2,000,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.73.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

