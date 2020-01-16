Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 1,974,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,464. The company has a market capitalization of $885.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

