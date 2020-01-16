Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVH. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 72,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,761. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 20.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

