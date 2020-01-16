Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier Sells 3,295 Shares

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 23.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,812,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 2,222,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 724,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 354,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 112.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

