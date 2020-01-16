Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier Sells 3,295 Shares

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.58.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 23.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,812,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 2,222,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 724,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 354,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 112.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
