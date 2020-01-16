Evil Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Evil Coin has a market cap of $53,150.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin . Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

