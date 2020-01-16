Everex Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Tidex and HitBTC. Everex has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.33 or 0.03647137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00194302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00126412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, BX Thailand, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

