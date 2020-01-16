EvenCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $565,145.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market cap of $248,459.00 and approximately $565,145.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00314028 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002343 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012182 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008234 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

