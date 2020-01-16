Eva Cash (EVC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $134.00

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eva Cash has a market cap of $3,826.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.05889980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034578 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.