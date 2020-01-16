Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $559.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.73. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $334.00 and a 12 month high of $573.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

