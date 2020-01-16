Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Separately, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

ERYP remained flat at $$6.97 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erytech Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

