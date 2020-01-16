ERShares Non-US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of ERShares Non-US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.08, approximately 751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

