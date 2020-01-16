Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Insiders sold 118,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,092,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $82.07. 1,213,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,476. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.06.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

