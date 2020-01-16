Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $439.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.