Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.75 ($3.73).

EQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

EQN stock opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.83) on Thursday. Equiniti Group has a 52-week low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

