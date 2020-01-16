Equal Reaches Market Cap of $209,491.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Equal has a market cap of $209,491.00 and $88.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,426,497 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

