EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 236,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,506,000 after buying an additional 2,246,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,980,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 97,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

