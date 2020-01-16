EOS TRUST (EOST) Hits Market Cap of $12,009.00

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One EOS TRUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store, EtherFlyer and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EOS TRUST has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. EOS TRUST has a market capitalization of $12,009.00 and $31.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EOS TRUST

EOS TRUST’s total supply is 100,012,117,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,518,810,122 tokens. EOS TRUST’s official website is eostrustlink.io . EOS TRUST’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS TRUST

EOS TRUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS TRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS TRUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS TRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

