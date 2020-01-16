Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Down 14.4% in December

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of EBTC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.64%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

