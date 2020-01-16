Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.21

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the third quarter worth $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 62.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 25.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

