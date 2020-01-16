EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.75% of EnerSys worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 168.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

