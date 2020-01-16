Enercare (TSE:ECI) Trading ∞ Higher

Shares of Enercare Inc. (TSE:ECI) traded up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.01 and last traded at C$28.99, 373,004 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 411,362 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.65.

Enercare Company Profile (TSE:ECI)

Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.

