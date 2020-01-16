ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 100,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,731. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.