Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.17, approximately 10,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

About Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

