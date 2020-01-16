EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches Market Cap of $674,431.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 369.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $674,431.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 402% against the dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

