Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to $55.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENB. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 935.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

