Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,387,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,391 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,584,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,165,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after acquiring an additional 321,281 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enbridge by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 114,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,286. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

