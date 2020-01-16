Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,457 shares of company stock worth $668,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.