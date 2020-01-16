Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Update

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 769,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Emcor Group by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Emcor Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.08. 1,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,013. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.09. Emcor Group has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $93.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

