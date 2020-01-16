Elitium Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $41,724.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00009897 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03611754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00126944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.