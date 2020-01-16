Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.97

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.97 and last traded at $140.90, with a volume of 115672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after buying an additional 7,229,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,715,000 after buying an additional 632,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after buying an additional 1,507,050 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.