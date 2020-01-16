Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Sells $2,099,174.38 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Chris Bruzzo sold 200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $180,594.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $173,016.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $66,642,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,623,809 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,427,000 after purchasing an additional 360,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.