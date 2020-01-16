electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. electroCore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.80. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in electroCore by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in electroCore by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in electroCore by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in electroCore by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

