ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. ELA Coin has a market cap of $2.91 million and $1.55 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

