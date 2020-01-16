Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $207.20

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207.20 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 207.20 ($2.73), with a volume of 455896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.70).

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.25. The company has a market cap of $628.23 million and a PE ratio of 18.34.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

