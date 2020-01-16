Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Eden has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. Eden has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $1.89 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.03665828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00198668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00126887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

