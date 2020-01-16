Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

EDAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,533. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

