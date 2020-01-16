Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after buying an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after buying an additional 1,454,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419,611 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ecolab by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,923,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,694,000 after acquiring an additional 296,873 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.45. 650,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

