Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SATS. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Echostar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Echostar by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

